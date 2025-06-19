Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again in 2024, has joined hands with director Aditya Dhar (of Uri fame) for an upcoming film. In July 2024, the filmmaker announced his mega collaboration with Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. The announcement generated excitement among fans. Following this, a report in October suggested that Ranveer Singh would be romancing former child actress Sara Arjun, known for her roles in Deiva Thirumagal, Jai Ho, and Ponniyin Selvan, in the film. The possible casting could mark a big break for the young actress, but her age raised concerns among many. However, is the casting actually happening in the first place? ‘Dhurandhar’: Ranveer Singh Dons Turban and Sports Gritty Look With Blood-Stained Face in Leaked Photos From Aditya Dhar’s Upcoming Film.

20-YO Sara Arjun To Romance Ranveer Singh in ‘Dhurandhar’?

With films like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to his name, Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly one of the most bankable actors in the country. Every move he takes towards his next project sars excitement among fans. After Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's collaboration announcement, a report suggested that Sara Arjun will be seen as the female lead of the film.

Aditya Dhar Announces His Next With Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt and Others

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jio Studios (@officialjiostudios)

A report in Peeping Moon said, "Although her role is said to be relatively small in this male-dominated story, this film marks her transition to lead heroine after years of being known as a child actress." Given that Sara Arjun was 19 (now 20) and Ranveer Singh was 39, the report didn’t sit well with netizens. While age gaps aren’t uncommon in cinema, many took to social media to express concern over how young Sara is, especially considering the significant 20-year age difference between her and Ranveer.

Netizens Slam Reports of Sara Arjun Being Cast Opposite Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar’

A viral post about Sara Arjun's casting opposite Ranveer Singh in the film prompted netizens to criticise the long-standing tradition of casting significantly older actors with young actresses for reasons unknown. Lashing out the update, a user wrote, "SHE'S A BABY. I’m literally a year older and someone 39 looks like an uncle to me… WTF," while another wrote, "Enough of this crap. We must call out this paedophilic casting. No, her being an adult doesn't normalise this. Only if the role/ requirement specifically brings out the age difference, then only such pairings should be allowed."

Sara Arjun’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Arjun (@saraarjunn)

Others highlighted how Deepika Padukone was just 21 during her Bollywood debut in Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan, who was 42 at the time. They also pointed out that SRK was 43 in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, while Anushka Sharma was only 20.

Internet Reacts to Sara Arjun's Rumoured Casting Opposite Ranveer Singh in ‘Dhurandhar’

Here’s Why Sara Arjun is Not a Part of Ranveer Singh’s Upcoming Film

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, is one of the most awaited films. Excitement around the upcoming actioner is sky-high as shooting is currently underway. Leaked pictures from the film’s sets showed Ranveer Singh sporting a turban look and dressed in a suit. In no time, the pictures went viral.

As for Sara Arjun’s casting, reports about the young actress joining the project first surfaced in 2024. While the shoot is in full swing, the makers have never confirmed her casting, not even indirectly. It's been nearly a year since the initial buzz, and there is still no official word from the team, clearly hinting at just one thing - Sara Arjun is not a part of Dhurandhar (at least as of now, unless fresh reports suggest otherwise). Hans Zimmer Concert: Ranveer Singh Calls Academy Award-Winning Composer's Performance ‘Euphoric, Elevating and Transportive’.

Reportedly, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is inspired by real-life events from the golden era of India’s intelligence agencies, particularly RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) and its missions. The movie is produced by Joyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar's B62 Studios.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2025 05:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).