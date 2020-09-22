There is no dearth of helping hands for those in needy and a recent incident has proven that. Actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya, who has been battling lung cancer for a while now in Ahmedabad, and has been in need of funds for some time now, received funds from well-wishers amounting to that of Rs 21.45 Lakh. A few days back, his colleagues Rajesh Tailang and Manoj Bajpayee, not only reached out to offer monetary help but also urged the film industry to help out. Bhupesh Kumar Pandya Of Vicky Donor Fame Diagnosed With Stage IV Cancer, Colleagues and Friends Of the Actor Seek Help to Raise Funds On Social Media.

The appeal to raise funds for Bhupesh was put up on the Ketto website where funds ranging from Rs 25 Lakh and above were required for all of his medical expenses. "Bhupesh is a talented actor and teacher, a national scholar from the prestigious National School of Drama, New Delhi and has worked in many movies, plays, and TV serials." Sonu Sood Comes Forward to Help the Families of 350 Boatmen in Flood-Hit Varanasi.

Check Out the Post Below:

Our dear friend, a fantastic actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya is fighting a hard battle with Cancer. He needs our support urgently. Please click this and do your bit. Thanks!https://t.co/DhAwb376qo — Rajesh Tailang (@rajeshtailang) September 19, 2020

Check Out the Contribution Collected So Far:

Funds Contributed Towards Bhupesh's Treatment (Photo Credits: Ketto.Org)

As per the website, the amount of funds collected until today, on September 22, 2020, amounted to Rs. 2,100,000 with over 400 supporters have come together to contribute for the cause. We wish Bhupesh a speedy recovery.

