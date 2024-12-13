The second season of Amazon Prime's hit Hindi web series Bandish Bandits premiered on December 13, four years after the first season. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the show brings back its main cast, including Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry, Atul Kulkarni, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, and Kunaal Roy Kapur. Joining them are new additions Divya Dutta, Rohan Gurbaxani, Yashaswini Dayama, Aaliyah Qureshi, Paresh Pahuja, and Saurabh Nayyar (who replaces the late Amit Mistry). ‘Bandish Bandits’ Season 2 Review: Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry’s Series Remains an Enjoyable Symphony of Fabulous Music and Good Performances.

Naseeruddin Shah does not return to reprise his role as Pandit Radhemohan Rathod (Panditji), with his character being revealed as deceased in the opening scene. However, his influence continues to shape the story, motivating his grandson Radhe to uphold Panditji’s legacy after a scandal tarnishes his reputation. Meanwhile, Radhe’s former partner and ex-girlfriend Tamanna retreats to a music school in Kasauli to refine her singing under the mentorship of Nandini, a brilliant teacher tasked with forming a band for the prestigious IBC music competition.

Radhe, eager to participate in IBC, assembles his own troupe, including his father, Rajendra, mother, Mohini, and uncle, Devendra. However, his step-uncle Digvijay views the public rendition of Panditji’s compositions as a betrayal of their gharana's traditions. With ex-lovers turned rivals, the stage is set for some breathtaking musical performances.

Although Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the composers behind the phenomenal soundtrack of Season 1, do not return, the new season features compositions by a talented group of musicians. The new tracks are compelling, often elevated by their on-screen presentation and the drama surrounding them. Fans can still enjoy a seamless fusion of Hindustani classical and Western music. Bandish Bandits Season 1 Review: Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry’s Musical Saga Gets Its Tune Right With Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy’s Brilliant Soundtrack and Amazing Supporting Cast.

In this spoiler-filled feature, we highlight six standout song sequences from Bandish Bandits Season 2 and explore why they resonate so powerfully.

1. 'Saavan Mohe Tarasaaye'

The season explores a sort of love triangle between Digvijay, Mohini, and Rajendra. As Digvijay and Mohini perform together, revisiting Panditji’s compositions, their forgotten chemistry rears its head, you can feel the electricity when their hands nearly touch during the rehearsal. During the concert where a listener remarks that their singing feels like a conversation, you can't help but agree, and you can also understand why it makes Rajendra jealous. The Raga Sarang composition by Souumil and Siddharth, with lyrics by Sameer Samant and vocals by Ankita Joshi and Krishna Bongane, is a beautiful highlight with no influences of Western flavours.

2. 'Nirmohiya'

When Radhe gets a second chance to qualify for IBC, he softens his stubborn approach and invites new members, including his versatile mother, into his band. Their collaborative effort produces a crowd-pleasing rendition of a classical song with contemporary flair. Composed by Prithvi Gandharv (Raga Yaman), the track is beautifully sung by Gandharv and Suvarna Tiwari, with lyrics by Mandy Gill.

3. 'Sakhi Mori'

The sixth episode marks a high point for Season 2. Faced with the challenge of performing an unfamiliar genre - rock - Radhe’s band delivers a spectacular performance blending Hindustani and rock music. The emotional buildup includes Radhe’s realisation that Mahi, leader of the rival band Rage and Raga, opposes the exclusivity of classical music, not the art itself. The band members’ gesture of touching Mahi’s feet as a sign of respect is moving, but the spotlight belongs to Rajendra. His frustration at living in his father’s shadow erupts in an extraordinary performance (the raga Durga-influenced song is composed and sung by DigV). Euphoria would be an understatement to describe what you feel after this act!

5. Ghar Aa Maahi

"Ghar Aa Maahi" was the first song that the new season released before it dropped on Prime Video. In the season, it drops during a crucial moment in the seventh episode, where Royalty Free and Rathod Gharana perform a compromised jugalbandi of Western and classical music. What starts off as a friendly but collaborative rivalry turns into a fierce ego battle between Tamanna and Radhe, as they try to win the game of oneupmanship, though Radhe wins the battle by singing in such a manner that he knows Tamanna could never match. Music and drama - what a match! Nikhita Gandhi, Ankkit Singh and Suvarna Tiwari sang this song, that is composed by Ana Rehman and lyrics by Shubham Shirule.

4. 'Yeh Raat'

Considering the show's love for Hindustani classical music, whenever it tries out genres, the impact may not be as effective. This is what Tamanna and her band Royalty-Free were facing in comparison to what Rathod Gharana was doing. However, the former does make it up in their finale episode with their performance of "Yeh Raat", a soulful ballad with a lovely performance by the band on-screen aided by fantastic vocals from Asees Kaur and Akashdeep Sengupta. The song is composed by Ana Rehman, and the lyrics were written by Shubham Shirule.

6. 'Araj'

Though the sequence is brief, it packs an emotional punch. In a Hum Saath Saath Hain moment, the Rathod family reconciles and performs together for the first time. While this reconciliation feels somewhat rushed, the musical performance itself is mesmerising. Composed by DigV (raga Yaman) and sung by Ronkini Gupta, Arshad Ali Khan, Akashdeep Sengupta, and Ankkit Singh, the track is a fitting finale for the season, and the purists would love it since there are no Western touches added.

