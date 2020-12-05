Fardeen Khan is back in town. We mean he was always in town, but you get the drift. Right? The actor had been MIA for quite some time now. But, you might see him on the screen again. The actor was spotted outside casting director, Mukesh Chhabra's office in Mumbai. Mukesh had recently made his directorial debut with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara. Well, let us see what Mukesh is able to find for Fardeen's big comeback. With OTT platforms, the scene is changing in the industry and there is a lot more interesting work for actors. Fardeen Khan Birthday Special: Five Movies Of The Actor That You Can Watch Today.

Fardeen had seen the ugly side of the internet. The actor had gained some weight in the past few years, and, of course, we all know how trolls function. All kinds of vile words were thrown at him on the internet. But, here he is stronger than ever!

In 2016, Fardeen had hit back at the trolls, saying, "Not ashamed neither shamed. Not offended. Not depressed. Not blind either. Am I happy? Emphatically! In fact, living the happiest chapter thus far with lbs to show for it. Happy to have been the weekends' entertainment for all you trollers. If you have had enough fun please take the time to look at your own reflection. If trolling is what makes you feel better about yourself, you have to seriously think about your future prospects. My best wishes."

Check Out The Latest Pics Of Fardeen Khan Here:

Fardeen Khan (Photo Credits: File Image)

Fardeen Khan (Photo Credits: File Image)

Fardeen Khan (Photo Credits: File Image)

Check Out Fardeen's Old Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I L M Y D A Y (@filmyday)

Fardeen's last film, Dulha Mil Gaya, was in 2010, with Sushmita Sen. The actor has featured in movies like Fida, No Entry, All The Best, Om Jai Jagdish, Bhoot, and many more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2020 09:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).