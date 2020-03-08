Fardeen Khan Birthday Special: Five Movies Of The Actor That You Can Watch Today

Fardeen Khan Movies (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Fardeen Khan turns 46 today and that's exactly why we are talking about him. We know not many will agree with us that his movies are worth a watch. We know we will have to make our case here but you see he is Feroz Khan's son. So in the department of Good Looks, he was more than just decent. We won't call him hot but he was quite the looker, that's why in all his movies, the directors made sure he 'Looked' The part. Throwback Thursday: When Saif Ali Khan Rejected Fardeen Khan’s Role in No Entry

Now coming to his movies that are still watchable, we have a few. Despite being called a limited actor, Fardeen has done some really interesting movies that we feel you aren't aware of. We always thought he needed to fix his laugh but rest went well with some characters that he played.

Here are some of the movies that you may check out today.

Jungle (2000)

Fardeen's job in the film was to look handsome even when he is poor and in love with rich girl Urmila. And he does his job pretty well. Also, he saves Urmila too!

Pyar Tune Kya Kiya (2001)

Fardeen is a fashion photographer here. A rich brat Urmila fancies him who is already married. While the actress did a fab job of being a possessive woman, Fardeen was quite nice as the guy trying hard to fend off an overzealous woman fawning all over him.

Bhoot (2003)

This was probably Fardeen's only film where he wasn't employed just to look good. He was the reason things got all scary in this film and he did a swell job.

Dev (2004)

Dev gave Fardeen an opportunity to redeem himself as someone who can definitely act. He did make an honest effort here. You will feel his pain for sure.

All The Best: Fun Begins (2009)

A Rohit Shetty comedy, Fardeen perhaps got the best role of his career in this movie. His comic side was much talked about post No Entry and in All The Best it just peaked. He was quite hilarious in the movie.