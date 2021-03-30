Veteran star Anil Kapoor sent across some homecooked food for actress Fatima Sana Shaikh. Fatima, who is down with Covid and under quarantine. The actress is naturally thrilled. Fatima thanked Anil on Instagram stories as she uploaded picture of the delectable spread. Tagging Kapoor, she wrote: "@anilskapoor You are the best!!! Thank you for sending this amazing ghar ka khaana". Fatima Sana Shaikh Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Under the photo of all the food boxes from Kapoor, she wrote: "Yuummmmm". The actress had wrapped shoot in Rajasthan for an untitled film where she co-stars with Anil Kapoor, and had shared some post-wrap photos. Kapoor was also seen celebrating her birthday on the sets of their film in Rajasthan earlier. Fatima Sana Shaikh Has That Keep Calm And Knockout In Red Kinda Vibe Going On!

Check Out Fatima Sana Shaikh's Instagram Story Below:

Fatima Sana Shaikh's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fatima, who was last seen in Ludo and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari will next be seen in, Aruvi and Ajeeb Dastaans along with the untitled Anil Kapoor production film.

