Filmmaker Omung Kumar B. on Thursday announced that he is making a film on 109-year-old Fauja Singh, popularly known as the Sikh Superman, who broke records as a marathon runner. My next film... FAUJA The Sikh Superman, Omung, known for directing biopics like Mary Kom, Sarbjit and PM Narendra Modi, tweeted. "Fauja" the film is based on the book "Turbaned Tornado" written by Khushwant Singh, on the life story of Fauja Singh. Hockey Legend Dhyan Chand’s Biopic in Works; Udta Punjab Director Abhishek Chaubey to Helm the Project

"The story of Fauja Singh depicts the insurmountable odds stacked against him and what sheer power of will can make of someone who is challenged medically, by age and by society," Omung, also a partner producer, said in a statement. Producer Kunal Shivdasani described the film as a "beautiful story about a man whose life takes him on an epic journey making him a world icon as he discovers his passion for running marathons; eventually that guided him to make an impact on the world by bringing about a change to humanity. Our film intends to make the amazing journey of Fauja Singh personal to everyone watching it". Datta Naik Biopic: Movie on the Life of Legendary Music Composer in Works at Yoodlee Films

Omung Kumar Announces Fauja Singh Biopic:

Partner producer Raaj Shaandilyaa shared that Fauja Singh is the real king and "we are all honoured to present his story in the form of a cinematic experience for the Indian diaspora world over. This story takes us on a journey through time and makes the realisation of what our grandparents have been through hit home. It is a film that promises an instant connect".

