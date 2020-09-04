Actress Karisma Kapoor reminisced about the time when she was shooting with superstar Salman Khan in Mauritius. In a Friday afternoon post on Instagram, Karisma shared a still from the song "Pyaar dilon ka mela hai", which was shot on her and Salman in the 2000 release, "Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge". "I vividly remember the sun was setting and we needed to get this shot done while sk was making us all laugh.. fun times in #mauritius Guess the film and song ?" Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Family Get Together for a Festive Click At Ganpati Celebrations (View Pics)

She wrote as caption, with the tags #flashbackfriday #guessinggame #memories. Karisma recently shared that she finds happiness in simple little things. She took to Instagram and posted a picture sitting on her balcony. She makes a casual statement in a black T-shirt and blue jeans in the image. Karisma Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic With Aamir Khan From Raja Hindustani (See Pic)

Check Out Karisma Kapoor's Instagram Post Below:

The actress was last seen on screen in the web show, "Mentalhood", which marked her digital debut.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2020 05:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).