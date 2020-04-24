Flashback Friday: Shah Rukh Khan Pretends To Be Sachin Tendulkar In This Old Soft Drinks Commercial And Makes Us Say 'Ahaan' (Watch Video)

Sachin Tendulkar and Shah Rukh Khan in an old Pepsi commercial (Photo Credit: Youtube)

During the 90s, it's not just Cricket and Sachin Tendulkar playing it that used to keep people glued to their Television sets. There were also those very tastefully mounted soft drinks commercials that used to make it worth a watch for people who weren't too keen on the sport. So on Sachin Tendulkar's birthday today, we decided to rewind to that time when Shah Rukh Khan tried to be him and failed miserably. In this famous Pepsi commercial, SRK masquerades as Sachin to get an entry into the players dressing room to grab a can of Pepsi. But things go awry when the real Tendulkar comes in. Shah Rukh Khan and Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘Wear a Helmet’ Banter Leaves Mumbai Police Impressed – Read Tweet

If you notice, SRK plays a guy who isn't too aware of India's players or he wouldn't have called Dravid, Saurav. This is one of our favourite Pepsi ads ever. Watching so many of our favourites in one video is such an awesome treat.

Sachin and Shah Rukh often indulge in Twitter banter giving us fodder for discussion that lasts for a long time. One time when SRK flaunted a bike that he received to celebrate his fan following on Twitter, Tendulkar joked he should never chuck the helmet when he drives that. In the 90s movies, SRK often did daredevil stunts on bikes without helmets (Read: Koi na koi chahiye from Deewana). Another day SRK lamented how nobody makes albums anymore or he would have kept his selfie with the God Of Cricket in it prominently. So bahut yaarana lagta hai and that's why we deserve an encore. After all, Yeh Dil Maange More, Ahaan!