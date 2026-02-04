Actress Priyanka Chopra has fuelled fresh excitement among fans as she prepares to return to Indian cinema after nearly six years. The actor is currently filming Varanasi, directed by S. S. Rajamouli, where she stars opposite Mahesh Babu. In a new interview with ScreenRant, Priyanka spoke candidly about transitioning back to Indian film sets after working extensively in Hollywood. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary With Heartfelt Posts; Actress Calls Him ‘What Dreams Are Made Of’ As Nick Shares Romantic Beach Photo (View Post)

Hollywood vs Indian Film Sets

Reflecting on her experience across industries, Priyanka explained how different filmmaking cultures require a mental shift. “Um, yes, I think that the culture of filmmaking is very different in Hollywood versus how we work in India, and you have to pivot your brain. So I can divide my brain into two,” she said. She added that she approaches every project through the director’s vision rather than carrying techniques from one industry to another. “I believe an actor’s journey is through a director’s vision… I think you just have to go into every film set with the originality of whatever you’re going to receive from that set.”

Why ‘Varanasi’ Felt Right

Priyanka said returning to Indian cinema with Varanasi felt natural and meaningful. "I'm so happy to be coming back and making this movie in India, because if there was any way to come back into Indian cinema, it was this," she said. The project marks her first Indian film in almost six years and a significant reunion with large-scale filmmaking.

‘Don 3’ and ‘Krrish 4’ Speculation

With her return confirmed, speculation quickly turned to two of her most popular franchises Don, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Krrish, alongside Hrithik Roshan. Asked directly about the projects, Priyanka responded cautiously, “I don’t know if I can talk about either of them at all.” Her answer prompted Mahesh Babu to joke, “Then there’s something happening.” Priyanka followed up with a tease, saying, “Exciting, exciting times ahead.” Priyanka also shared that returning to Indian cinema allowed her to revisit aspects of performance she had missed, “My favourite part was getting to dance again. I haven’t done that in any of my Hollywood productions, so I was really excited,” she said.

What’s Next for Priyanka Chopra

While Varanasi is still about a year away from release, Priyanka will be seen sooner on streaming platforms. Her Hollywood production The Bluff is set to make its OTT debut on February 25, 2026.

