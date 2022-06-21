The shooting of Mrighdeep Lamba's third installment of the Fukrey 3 has wrapped up. The filmmaker has penned a note thanking the cast. Lamba took to his social media and shared a post mentioning the wrap up of Fukrey 3 while he added a picture of cake to mark the celebration. He further added a thankful note in the caption. Fukrey 3 to Go on Floors in February, Confirms Richa Chadha, Says ‘Excited to Get Back to the Home Ground With the Team’.

"It's a WRAP #fukrey3 Thank you #teamfukrey3 You guys were awesome. Each and every one of you fuk fuk fuk fuk Will miss shoot madness for sure OK bye," he wrote. While announcing the same, the production house, Excel Entertainment also added a note to their social media, saying: "It's time to wrap #Fukrey3. Raising our campa bottles up for a toast." Fukrey 3 Begins! Ali Fazal Shares A Picture From The Sets Of The Film.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrig Lamba (@mriglamba)

Fukrey 3 stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chaddha, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

