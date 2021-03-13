Fukrey 3 is happening. This is definitely good news for all the fans of the franchise who have loved these four crazy men doing wild things since the first one and of course, Bholi Punjaban, Richa Chadha. Ali Fazal confirms the same on Twitter by sharing a picture from the mahurat of the film.

Check out Ali Fazal's picture from the sets of Fukrey 3

FUKREY 3 . Its On. pic.twitter.com/QHsWTGpi5q — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) March 13, 2021

