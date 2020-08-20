We are down but not out! Festivals fill our lives with much-needed cheer and merriment. It also a breather from our regular life. But this year, things are different. Celebrations are mellowed and restricted but who can stop Indians from praying to their favourite deities. Ganesh Utsav begins from Saturday and people are gearing up to celebrate it in a smaller way than usual. COVID-19 has made it difficult to go all out like always but that hasn't stopped Ganesh devotees from welcoming Bappa home. Shilpa Shetty was spotted taking the idol home but not without all the precautions. She can be seen wearing masks and gloves. New Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Makhar Decoration Ideas: How to Make Ganpati Installation at Home? Quick and Easy DIY Videos to Make Beautiful Ganeshotsav Set Up

Due to the pandemic, a lot of rules have been put forth to make sure that the safety of the devotees kept in mind. Even the idols who will be taken home, the height has been capped at 2 feet.

Given the way the pandemic gripped Maharashtra, there was fear that the state government might not allow festivities this year. But it's difficult to not celebrate the state's favourite God - Lord Ganesh, COVID-19 be damned!

