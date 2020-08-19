The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 is here, and there is so much to do. Also called Ganeshotsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, the auspicious festival this year begins on August 22. While many organisers have cancelled to hold Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 because of the pandemic, people are encouraged to celebrate the ten-day long festival at their home. Following quick tips and to observe a socially-distanced Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees will celebrate the festival indoors, with their family members. While, you may know how to make an eco-friendly Lord Ganesha idol, what about the Ganpati Makhar? How to make Ganpati installation at home? For a beautiful Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 set up, in this article, we bring you some quick DIV new videos for easy ideas to make a beautiful Ganpati Makhar for Ganeshotsav celebration at home.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the arrival of Lord Ganesh to Earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother, Goddess Parvati. The festival is marked with the installation of Ganesh clay idols privately in homes or publicly on elaborate pandals. However, because of the pandemic, Ganeshotsav 2020 festival will be less grand, as compared to previous years. While significantly, the festival has been cancelled to celebrate publically, devotees are significantly urged to observe it at home. Ganpati Makhar is an important part of the Ganpati festival decoration. It crafted in a beautiful way to place the Ganpati idol for the festival. As Ganesh Chaturti 2020 nears, below are some of the videos that will help you create a beautiful Gapathi Makhar on your own.

Watch Video: How to Make Ganpati Makhar?

Watch DIY Video of Ganpati Makhar Decoration:

Watch Video of Ganpati Makhar Decoration Idea:

The aura and vibes during the Ganeshotsav are unmatched. Welcoming Ganpati Bappa’s murti, into our home, gives another level of joy and happiness that make the ten-day Mahotsav even more glorious. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 celebration could be a little different this year, but the pandemic surely cannot dampen the spirit.

