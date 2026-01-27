The success of Border 2 has officially paved the way for the next chapter in the iconic franchise. Producers Bhushan Kumar (T-Series) and Nidhi Dutta (JP Films) have confirmed that Border 3 will be made, though the film will go into production at a later stage. Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, has delivered a powerful opening at the box office, collecting approximately INR 167 crore gross worldwide in its first three days, comfortably crossing the INR 100 crore milestone. ‘Border 2’: Pirated Print of Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan’s War Film Screened in Theatre? (Watch Viral Video)

Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta To Reunite

Bhushan Kumar Confirms ‘Border 3’

Speaking in an exclusive interaction with Hindustan Times, Bhushan Kumar acknowledged that the overwhelming response to Border 2 has strengthened plans for the third installment. “Obviously, it is such a big franchise. If you bring something back after almost 30 years and it is getting so much love, we will definitely take it forward,” Bhushan said, confirming that Border 3 is greenlit. He added that the film will once again be a collaboration between T-Series and JP Films, similar to Border 2.

‘Border 3’ Not Going on Floors Soon

While Border 3 has been confirmed, Bhushan clarified that the project is not entering pre-production right away. He revealed that he and director Anurag Singh will first resume a different project they had planned before Border 2 came into the picture. “We are doing a joint venture with his company and my company. He’ll be directing, and it will be something new. Border 3 will happen in due course,” Bhushan shared. He further explained, “We will continue what we were discussing even before Border 2 came into the picture. Now is the time for that. The next film will be on those lines.” The director for Border 3 has not been finalised yet. ‘Border 2’ X Review: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty’s Patriotic Sandesa Lives up to the Original, Say Netizens.

Strong Box Office Performance

Border 2, a spiritual sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster Border, released in theatres on January 23, ahead of Republic Day 2026. The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. With a worldwide gross of around INR 167 crore in just three days, the film has emerged as one of the strongest openers of the year, reinforcing audience interest in patriotic action dramas. While fans may have to wait for Border 3, the confirmation itself has generated strong excitement around the franchise’s future. Further details about the cast, director and timeline are expected to be announced in the coming months.

