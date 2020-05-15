Ghoomketu Teaser: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Comedy Drama Looks Like a Fun Ride With Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan and Sonakshi Sinha's Cameos (Watch Video)

Ghoomketu teaser (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab/Zee5)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's film Ghoomketu which was shot long back has finally found a release. The film will now be going for a digital release on Zee5 and we can't wait to see the actor in this comedy. The film also stars Anurag Kashyap and has a string of cameos from Bollywood actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh. A teaser of Ghoomketu has now been dropped by Zee5 and it certainly looks like this film is going to be a fun ride. There have been a string of films which despite being completed, could not manage a theatrical release and one of them was also Ghoomketu and we couldn't be happier that is finally getting a release. Ghoomketu: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Much Delayed Film to Finally Get a Release on Zee5; Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi to Appear in Cameos.

The teaser introduces us to Nawaz's character who is a scriptwriter who arrives in Mumbai to fulfil his dreams of working in films. Although, his dream gets crashed when instead of landing up in the film industry, he lands up in a police station after his scripts get stolen. Anurag Kashyap is seen in the role of corrupt cop in the film. We also get a glimpse of Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha and Big B's cameos in the teaser. From Amitabh Bachchan’s Shoebite to Vasan Bala’s Peddlers, 5 Completed but Unreleased Films That’re Getting Increasing Demand for OTT Release.

Check Out the Teaser Video Here:

The film helmed by Pushpendra Nath Mishra and also stars Ragini Khanna, Ila Arun and Raghubir Yadav in key roles. It also features Chitrangada Singh, Lauren Gottlieb and filmmaker Nikkhil Advani in special appearances. Speaking about the film, Nawazuddin had said, "Ghoomketu has a phenomenal storyline which will definitely entertain the audience.” Ghoomketu is all set to stream on Zee5 from May 22.