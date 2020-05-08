Ghoomketu: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Much Delayed Film to Finally Get a Release on Zee5; Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi to Appear in Cameos

Ghoomketu Stills (Photo Credits: Twitter/CinemaRare)

With coronavirus outbreak, theatres have been shutdown since March and hence the only new releases that are taking place are the digital shows and films. The lockdown also seems to have become a favourable time for producers to release their unreleased projects from the past on digital mediums. There have been a string of films which despite being completed, could not manage a theatrical release and one of them was also Nawazuddin Siddiui starrer Ghoomketu. The film helmed by Pushpendra Nath Mishra also stars director Anurag Kashyap and it seems the film is finally set to release on Zee5. From Amitabh Bachchan’s Shoebite to Vasan Bala’s Peddlers, 5 Completed but Unreleased Films That’re Getting Increasing Demand for OTT Release.

Apart from Nawaz, the film also stars Ragini Khanna, Ila Arun and Raghubir Yadav in key roles. It is also said to have cameos from other Bollywood stars such as Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha and others. The film revolves around Nawazuddin's character who aspires to be a writer and dreams big. To follow his dreams, he flocks to Mumbai, leaving his small town in UP behind. Paulo Coelho Calls Nawazuddin Siddiqui ‘Great Actor’; Huge Fanboy Moment for the Sacred Games Star (Read Tweet).

Here's a Tweet on Ghoomketu's Premiere:

Interestingly, the film also has a cameo of Amitabh Bachchan. As old films are now getting a release on digital platforms, many have been hoping that Amitabh Bachchan starrer Shoebite to also finally see the light of the day. The Shoojit Sircar directorial has been stuck in a legal battle over the rights between two studios since a long time. Let's hope that after Ghoomketu, several other films with similar fates now find a release.