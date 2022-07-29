Good Luck Jerry starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead premiered on Disney+ Hotstar today. This Hindi movie directed by directed by Sidharth Sengupta is a remake of Nayanthara’s film Kolamaavu Kokila. The black comedy crime drama has opened to positive reviews from critics, but here is a disappointing update. Hours after Good Luck Jerry’s OTT release, it has unfortunately been leaked online. As per latest reports, Good Luck Jerry has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels. Good Luck Jerry Movie Review: Jahnvi Kapoor's Remake of Kolamavu Kokila is Worth a Watch!

Good Luck Jerry full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Good Luck Jerry 2022 Full Movie Download, Good Luck Jerry Tamilrockers, Good Luck Jerry Tamilrockers HD Download, Good Luck Jerry Movie Download Pagalworld, Good Luck Jerry Movie Download Filmyzilla, Good Luck Jerry Movie Download Openload, Good Luck Jerry Movie Download Tamilrockers, Good Luck Jerry Movie Download Movierulz, Good Luck Jerry Movie Download 720p, Good Luck Jerry Full Movie Download 480p, Good Luck Jerry Full Movie Download bolly4u, Good Luck Jerry Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Good Luck Jerry Full Movie Watch Online and more are typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film.

Apart from Good Luck Jerry, there are several other movies and series that have too become the victims of online piracy. It includes Ramarao on Duty, Nope, Ek Villain Returns, among others that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2022 07:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).