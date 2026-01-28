In a move that has stunned the Indian music industry, superstar vocalist Arijit Singh announced his retirement from professional playback singing on Tuesday. The 38-year-old singer, who has defined the sound of Bollywood for over a decade, shared the news via social media, stating he will no longer accept new film assignments. Arijit Singh Announces Retirement From Playback Singing at 38, Thanks Fans in Emotional Instagram Post (View Post).

While the announcement marks the end of an era for cinema, Singh clarified that he is not leaving music entirely. He intends to focus on independent projects and deepen his study of Indian classical music. As fans process the departure of the industry’s most sought-after voice, many are revisiting his diverse discography, which extends far beyond Hindi cinema.

A Transition to Independent Artistry

Arijit Singh made the announcement through a heartfelt post, thanking his listeners for their support since his debut. "I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," he wrote.

Industry insiders suggest that Singh’s decision stems from a desire for creative freedom. In his statement, he referred to himself as a "small little artist" eager to learn more on his own terms. While he will complete his existing pending commitments, the singer's focus will now shift toward non-film music and personal compositions. Arijit Singh Net Worth and Fees: Here’s How Much Singer Charged per Song.

5 Most Popular Non-Hindi Songs of Arijit Singh

Though primarily known for his Hindi chart-busters like Tum Hi Ho and Channa Mereya, Singh’s versatility is best displayed in his regional work. Here are five of his most acclaimed non-Hindi tracks

1. ‘Mon Majhi Re’ (Bengali)

From the film Boss, this track remains one of the most beloved Bengali songs of the last decade. It showcased Singh’s deep connection to his roots and remains a staple in his live concerts.

2. ‘Neeye Oli’ (Tamil)

Collaborating with composers like Santhosh Narayanan, Singh proved his ability to adapt to the rhythmic complexities of South Indian cinema. His Telugu and Tamil renditions of high-energy tracks demonstrated a linguistic range that few of his contemporaries possess.

3. ‘Naan Un’ (Tamil)

"Naan Un" is a soulful romantic ballad from the 2016 Tamil science-fiction action film 24, composed by the legendary AR Rahman. The song features the lead pair Suriya and Samantha, showcasing a blend of visual splendour and deep emotional resonance.

4. ‘Anuvanuvuu’ (Telugu)

"Anuvanuvuu" is a soulful romantic track from the 2024 film Om Bheem Bush, featuring a light and airy composition by Sunny M.R. that perfectly complements Arijit Singh’s gentle vocals.

The song captures the essence of deep, blooming love through its poetic Telugu lyrics, expressing how the presence of a loved one resonates in every atom of one's being.

5. ‘Mouna Thaalithe’ (Kannada)

"Mouna Thalithe" is a mesmerising romantic melody from the 2014 Kannada film Ninnindale, marking Arijit Singh’s debut in the Kannada music industry. Visually, the song features Puneeth Rajkumar and Erica Fernandes against beautiful backdrops, emphasising a travel-based romance. Arijit Singh Retires From Playback Singing - Can You Guess His Last Playback Song?.

As the industry grapples with the loss of its leading playback voice, composers and fans alike are looking toward his future independent releases. While he may no longer be the voice of Bollywood's leading men, his journey as a musician appears to be entering its most personal chapter yet.

