On Tuesday (February 25) morning, it was all over the news that Bollywood actor and politician Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja are reportedly heading for divorce after nearly 38 years of marriage, leaving fans worried. The speculations grew stronger as, just days ago, Sunita revealed that she and her husband had been living in separate houses. However, the actor's manager refuted reports of the couple's separation. Now, Govinda has also broken his silence on the ongoing rumours. Govinda and Sunita Ahuja Divorce: Actor’s Manager Reacts to the Viral Rumour – Read Statement.

Govinda on Divorce Rumours

Govinda has finally addressed the viral rumours surrounding his marital life with Sunita Ahuja in a freshly released statement. When the Dulhe Raja actor was asked to comment about the rumours, he told ETimes, "There are only business talks going. I am in the process of starting my films." Sunita Ahuja is yet to react to the ongoing rumours.

Govinda With Wife Sunita Ahuja

Earlier, the Hero No. 1 actor's manager, Shahi Sinha, reacted to the divorce rumours and told the portal, "There have been issues between the couple due to certain statements made by certain members of the family. There is nothing more to it and Govinda is in the process of starting a film for which artistes are visiting our office. We are trying to resolve it." Govinda and Sunita Ahuja Divorce: Actor’s Manager Reacts to the Viral Rumour – Read Statement.

Govinda’s Niece Arti Singh Breaks Silence on His Separation Rumours With Sunita Ahuja

Reacting to the viral divorce rumours about her uncle Govinda, his niece and TV actress Arti Singh told News18, "I am honestly not in Mumbai right now, so I haven't gotten in touch with anybody. But let me tell you something, this is false news. These are just speculations because their bond is so strong. They have built a strong and loving relationship over the years, so how can they get divorced? I don't know where people get such rumours from. completely untrue."

