Bollywood’s iconic actor, Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, were the subject of widespread media attention on February 25 after rumours emerged about their separation following 37 years of marriage. These speculations were fuelled by reports suggesting that their relationship was going through a turbulent phase, with Sunita reportedly living apart for a while. Although neither Govinda nor Sunita has publicly addressed the claims. However, amid this, the Hero No 1 actor's manager has responded to the gossip. Read on. Govinda and Wife Sunita Ahuja Headed for Divorce After 37 Years of Marriage – Reports.

Govinda & Sunita Ahuja Getting Divorced? Actor's Manager Reacts

An ETimes report confirms that there are ongoing "issues" between the couple (Govinda and Sunita Ahuja). Govinda's manager (Shashi Sinha) was quoted as saying, "There have been issues between the couple due to certain statements made by certain members from the family. There is nothing more to it and Govinda is in process of starting a film for which artists are visiting our office. We are trying to resolve it. " Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Reveals They Live in Separate Houses, Shares ‘Hero No 1’ Star Is Not Romantic (Watch Video).

Govinda With Wife Sunita Ahuja

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Govinda (@govinda_herono1)

What Do Rumours About Govinda & Sunita Ahuja's Divorce Suggest?

After nearly four decades of marriage, rumours surfaced claiming that Bollywood actor Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are headed for divorce. Unverified reports suggest their relationship has deteriorated due to ongoing conflicts and differing lifestyles. Some speculations point to the involvement of a third party, allegedly a Marathi actress. According to Vickey Lalwani, Govinda is eager to salvage their marriage and explore the possibility of reconciliation, but Sunita appears hesitant and reluctant to restore their union.

Sunita Ahuja & Govinda Stay in Separate Homes

Earlier this year, Sunita Ahuja stunned everyone when she disclosed that she and her husband, Govinda, no longer reside under the same roof. While Govinda stays in his bungalow, Sunita and their children live in a flat across the street. After her statement spoke separation rumours, Sunita firmly stated in an interview that no one could break their bond. Recently in an interview with Curly Tales, she also shared that she celebrates her birthday in solitude.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja married in March 1987 but publicly announced their marriage after the birth of their daughter, Tina, in 1988. They later had a son, Yashvardhan, in 1997.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2025 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).