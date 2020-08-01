The first trailer of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl dropped on YouTube today. The movie skipped a theatrical release amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It was acquired by Netflix and will now launch on the streamer on August 12, three days before India's Independence Day. Janhvi Kapoor stars as Gunjan, the first female IAF pilot to fly into the war zone, during the Kargil war. The first footage of the film displays the parity between genders in the army. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl trailer has been praised by Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Trailer Out Now, Janhvi Kapoor Shines Bright In This Biopic That Will Invoke Patriotism In You (Watch Video).

"A story like no other," Shah Rukh wrote, adding, "Wishing love and luck to the team for this inspiring film."

Akshay Kumar wrote, "To the real hero, Gunjan Saxena - thank you for inspiring many to chase their dreams with the same courage and soar higher!"

Check Out Shah Rukh Khan's Tweet Here:

Harr sapne ki udaan aise hi ho! Make way for the truly inspiring story of #GunjanSaxena - The Kargil Girl and all my best wishes to the team. To the real hero, Gunjan Saxena - thank you for inspiring many to chase their dreams with the same courage and soar higher! pic.twitter.com/uf5uqKc4WS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 1, 2020

Check Out Akshay Kumar's Tweet Here:

A story of a hero like no other - Gunjan Saxena - India’s first woman Air Force Officer to go to war. Wishing love and luck to the team for this inspiring film. #GunjanSaxena https://t.co/yHxEa4eBk6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 1, 2020

