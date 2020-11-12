Even before Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan enters Bollywood or even plans on doing so, his fan base has grown to a great level. His fans make sure that they shower the star kid with a lot of love and make him feel special all the time. Today, as he turns a year older, social media is buzzing with birthday wishes for Aryan as he fans are sharing adorable posts for him. Suhana Khan Wishes Her ‘Bestie’ Aryan Khan on His 23rd Birthday With an Adorable Post.

So to celebrate his day, we also decided to list down 5 pictures of the star kid that will leave everyone drooling.

Just like his father Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan sure knows how to strike a pose. This sunkissed picture of his left his fans gushing over how handsome he looks and we couldn't agree more.

Check it out!

View this post on Instagram Staring contest with the sun A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___) on Sep 1, 2017 at 2:14am PDT

Aryan is a mama's boy and this picture is a proof of the same. We love how strong Aryan's bond is with Gauri Khan and thank her for clicking such amazing pictures with the birthday boy. I mean, let's take a minute and appreciate that smouldering look. Mommy Gauri Khan Wishes Birthday Boy Aryan Khan With A Lovely Pic Featuring AbRam And Suhana!

Check Out the Picture Here!

View this post on Instagram The Birth Giver A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

When it comes to taking hot selfies, we think Aryan Khan is definitely winning the game. These pictures from his vacation stole many hearts and we can totally understand why.

Check the Post Out!

View this post on Instagram Narcos A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___) on Mar 17, 2019 at 7:08pm PDT

We have saved the best one for the last. This picture of Khan is all about the charismatic looks. We totally love the red sunglasses and messy hair look and for sure know that this picture must have everyone drooling.

Check Out His Post Here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___) on Sep 11, 2019 at 6:12pm PDT

Marking Aryan’s 23 rd birthday, sister Suhana Khan had also shared an adorable picture on Instagram. She wished Aryan saying "Happy birthday to my bestie,” and shared a picture of her and Aryan. The click seemed to be from Shah Rukh Khan’s 55th birthday celebration in Dubai.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2020 01:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).