Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are blessed with three gorgeous kids – Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. Aryan Khan has turned a year older today and wishes from B-town members and fans are pouring for him across social media platforms. Mommy Gauri has also shared a lovely picture of the birthday boy and it also features AbRam and Suhana. The Khan siblings look adorable together and this latest picture of the trio is enough to prove! Suhana Khan Wishes Her ‘Bestie’ Aryan Khan on His 23rd Birthday With an Adorable Post.

Aryan Khan is not that much active on social media unlike his sister Suhana Khan. The latter often gives a glimpse of their gatherings with friends and from many other occasions too. Even Gauri Khan often shares pictures of her three children and fans totally love it. Suhana had shared a pic earlier today to wish her brother and netizens went gaga about it. The photo shared by Gauri shows Aryan and Suhana twinning in a black coloured outfit, whereas their little brother AbRam is looking adorable in a yellow tee, cuddling up with his sister. AbRam, Karan Johar, Suhana Khan Pose With Shah Rukh Khan Against The Burj Khalifa Backdrop.

Suhana And Abram With Birthday Boy Aryan

View this post on Instagram Birthday boy 🥳 A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Nov 11, 2020 at 9:48pm PST

There are many industry friends of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan who have dropped comments on the picture to wish Aryan Khan and also are all hearts for the lovely picture. Deanne Panday, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni, Zoya Akhtar, Maheep Kapoor and many others have extended birthday wishes to Aryan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2020 12:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).