Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's eldest son, Aryan Khan is celebrating his birthday on November 12, 2020. The lad turns 23 today and while we wait for fans to wish him, it is sister dearest, Suhana Khan who took to her Instagram and was the first one to wish her brother. She shared a photo of the two from their Dubai diaries and wished Aryan in the sweetest way possible. Suhana captioned the cutesy pic as, "Happy birthday to my bestie jk eww xxx (sic)." We love how she tagged Aryan as her best pal in the story. The Lion King Hindi Teaser: Aryan Khan's Amazing Voiceover as Simba Will Make You Say Like Father, Like Son (Watch Video).

In the photo, Aryan and Suhana can be seen at their fashion best posing and leaning on each other. While SRK's son Aryan can be seen donning a white tee paired with black jeans and a camouflage jacket, on the other hand, Suhana looks ultra-glam in a crop top and sexy white leather skirt. And well, the smile on their faces also tell how happy the bro-sis pair is. FYI, the pic was clicked a few days back on Shah Rukh's 55th birthday. Raksha Bandhan 2020: Suhana Khan Shares Snowy Pictures of Brothers Aryan Khan and AbRam From Their Pre-COVID Holidays!

Check Out Suhana Khan's Wish For Aryan Below:

Suhana Khan Wishes Aryan Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shah Rukh married Gauri in 1991 and welcomed their first child namely Aryan in the year 1997. Meanwhile, Aryan has worked with SRK, as both, the Khans have lent their voice for 2019 animation release The Lion King, Aryan was Simba alongside father, Shah Rukh Khan, who voiced Mufasa for the Hindi dubbed version. Stay tuned!

