Happy Kiss Day 2020:Shahid-Kiara in Kabir Singh to Hrithik-Katrina in ZNMD Here are Bollywood's Most Romantic Kisses (View Pics)

Kiss Day 2020 - Best Bollywood Kisses (Photo Credits: Twitter/Instagram)

Valentine’s Week 2020 has officially here and we bet you are enjoying celebrating everything from chocolate day to hug day. There’s no better time than now to express your feelings for your loved ones. Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14 and with the special day falling on a Friday this year, we bet the celebrations will be double as couples can even enjoy a mini weekend getaway. Kiss Day will be celebrated on February 13, 2020. Kiss Day Funny Memes and Jokes: Netizens Share Hilarious Images to Mark the Last Day of Valentine Week 2020.

A kiss is one of the sweetest expressions of love. We have also learnt about the perfect kiss being a sign of true love given that all the fairytales such as Frog and the Prince, Sleeping Beauty revolved around the kiss of true love. Over the years, we have seen Bollywood films give us some of the most romantic on-screen kisses. Let's have a look at them.

1. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in Kabir Singh

Who can forget the film's popular scene of Kabir (Shahid) and Preeti (Kiara) running into an accident and later running towards each other to passionately kiss each other?

Shahid Kapoor,Kiara Advani in Kabir Singh (Photo Credits: Twitter)

2. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy

Ranveer and Alia's chemistry in Gully Boy was too cute to miss. The duo acted their hearts out and one of the cutest scenes involving their characters was when they kiss in an empty train.

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy (Photo Credits: Pintrest)

3. Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif in Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara

This is hands down one of the most romantic kisses in Bollywood films. We see Katrina's character follow Hrithik's character after they part ways, only to say a proper goodbye with a kiss.

Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif in ZNMD (Photo Credits: Twitter)

4. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in Ram Leela

This film that was laden with crackling chemistry of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The 'Lahue Muh Lag Gaya' sequence is too hot to handle and also has one of the best on-screen kisses in Bollywood. Happy Kiss Day 2019 Songs: Romantic Bollywood Playlist With Hot Kisses To Spark Passion In Your Relationship (Watch Videos).

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone in Ram Leela (Photo Credits: Twitter)

5. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone In Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

It's a beautiful scene in the film when Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's characters confess their love for each other in Yeh Jawanni Hai Deeawani but are certain that there's no future. Yet, the duo indulges in a romantic kiss and it' s a gorgeous scene that truly melts your heart.

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone in YJHD (Photo Credits: Twitter)

We think these are some of the most romantic kisses in Bollywood films. If you think we missed out on anyone, do tell us in comments below. Happy Kiss day everyone!