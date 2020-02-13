Kiss Day Funny Memes and Jokes: Netizens Share Hilarious Images to Mark the Last Day of Valentine Week 2020

Kiss day 2020 memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Valentine Week almost comes to an end today with the celebration of Kiss Day 2020. From February 7 starting with Rose Day, couples have been celebrating each gesture of love before the big day of love, Valentine's Day 2020. It may be a great time for all the die-hard romantics out there, but singles just can't wait to get done with it. And to bring some respite from the public display of affection online, there are funny memes trending every day targeting these celebrations. So since morning, funny memes on Kiss day have started trending online and it is the best way for singles to mark this day by sharing these memes and jokes with their single or committed friends. So on Kiss Day 2020, we have got some of the funniest memes and jokes that are being shared online. Kiss Day 2020 Funny Memes: These Jokes on Romantic Gesture Will Have You 'Muahaha' With Laughter.

Kiss is definitely a sweet gesture of any relationship and brings intimacy. So it could one of the most awaited days for some couples. But for singles, it can get annoying with all the lovey-dovey posts and kiss pictures being shared online. But then there is something for singles too, the funny memes and jokes! So if you are feeling too alone or left out from the celebrations then we have compiled a few Kiss day memes and jokes which you can definitely send to your single friends and share a laugh.

Check Some Kiss Day Memes and Jokes:

Kisses Are Healthy

She-Why do you want to celebrate #kissDay? Me- Because it's healthy. She- How? Me- pic.twitter.com/z3lHOwc8s8 — Ahil Singhai (@ahil_singhai) February 12, 2020

Expectations and Reality

Meanwhile, GF be Like

The Irony

*Kiss day summary* Mood : Emraan Hashmi🤤 Relationship status : Salman Khan😭#kissDay 😭 — SAJID 🇮🇳 (@sarcastic_sajid) February 12, 2020

Know Someone Like This?

Me celebrating #kissday for the first time pic.twitter.com/4RQhfgvQmx — Ahil Singhai (@ahil_singhai) February 12, 2020

Emraan Hashmi be like..

On this #kissDay, Emraan Hashmi Be Like 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/FBCu34muIU — Kangkan Sarma (@imKangkanSarma) February 13, 2020

These are some of the funny memes and jokes that are being shared online to celebrate Kiss Day by netizens. Singles can definitely have the fun of celebrating Valentine Week by sharing such jokes and images. We wish everyone a Happy Kiss Day 2020!