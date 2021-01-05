If there is someone who is beautiful, sexy, ambitious, stylish, talented and mind blowing all in one, it is Deepika Padukone. Well, we can even go as far as to say that the leggy beauty of B-Town is perfection. In fact, in 2021, we can safely say that we don’t know Bollywood without Deepika’s presence, such is her persona, both on and off-screen. Deepika made a splash like no one in the film industry when she debuted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om. Ironically, she played a successful star Shanti Priya, but little did she know that her life would turn out to be like Shanti’s... only much more filmier and successful. Deepika Padukone Launches Her Audio Diary, Wishes Everyone a Happy New Year 2021 (View Post).

And on the eve of the lady turning 25, her fans took to Twitter to trend #HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone to wish her and bless her with many more successful years to come. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Enjoy Wildlife Safari With Family in Ranthambore!.

Lighting Up Our Worlds Since 2007:

Perfection Exists... Indeed!:

Baby You Light Up Our Worlds Like Nobody Else:

All She Has To Do Is Smile...:

One From Prabhas' Army of Fans:

Beautiful and Queen of Hearts...:

How Deepika Stunned Over the Years:

Just One Look... And We're Literally Floored:

Here's Some of Her 'Influential' Achievements:

Here's One A-List Achievement:

Deepika, after her very successful debut in the industry, went on to become one of the top actresses of the country. In fact, she has also carved a space for herself in Hollywood. Here's wishing Deepika a happy and content birthday. May she continue to entertain us like she has until now and also make India proud!

