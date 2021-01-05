If there is someone who is beautiful, sexy, ambitious, stylish, talented and mind blowing all in one, it is Deepika Padukone. Well, we can even go as far as to say that the leggy beauty of B-Town is perfection. In fact, in 2021, we can safely say that we don’t know Bollywood without Deepika’s presence, such is her persona, both on and off-screen. Deepika made a splash like no one in the film industry when she debuted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om. Ironically, she played a successful star Shanti Priya, but little did she know that her life would turn out to be like Shanti’s... only much more filmier and successful. Deepika Padukone Launches Her Audio Diary, Wishes Everyone a Happy New Year 2021 (View Post).

And on the eve of the lady turning 25, her fans took to Twitter to trend #HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone to wish her and bless her with many more successful years to come. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Enjoy Wildlife Safari With Family in Ranthambore!.

Lighting Up Our Worlds Since 2007:

This is the beautiful deepika padukone for you ❤#HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/KuWrA6tlTi — nes (@Nesxdp) January 4, 2021

Perfection Exists... Indeed!:

The fact that this is Deepika Padukone's first scene in her debut film.... ICONIC 💅 pic.twitter.com/c9QGUjfVdg#HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone — ✌️ (@CringenStan) January 4, 2021

Baby You Light Up Our Worlds Like Nobody Else:

Deepika, you are amazing and I hope you enjoy each moment of this year. I admire you for your never ending wisdom, you good heart and grace. Thank you for everything you've given us. You're the best idol anyone could ask for. Have fun and live on❤️#HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/dESnAYiF1p — Jenni🦄 (@glittery_crazen) January 4, 2021

All She Has To Do Is Smile...:

Her smile lights up our world... puts kaala teeka ⚫ God bless deepu #HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/5cBfDul5m8 — The Anonymous Gal (@thean0nymousgal) January 4, 2021

One From Prabhas' Army of Fans:

#Prabhas - @deepikapadukone is the bollywood actress I definitely want to work with one day. wishing a very happy birthday to our @deepikapadukone 💐 excited to see u with our Darling #Prabhas in @nagashwin7's project 💘#HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone Behalf from #Prabhas fans pic.twitter.com/o1wgbX155Y — Prabhas Army™ (@PrabhasFanArmy) January 5, 2021

Beautiful and Queen of Hearts...:

How Deepika Stunned Over the Years:

Just One Look... And We're Literally Floored:

Happy Birthday to epitome of grace perfection and beauty @deepikapadukone . May she be blessed with good health and success #HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/uOYAvXbssN — Sharma Kishan (@iamsharmakishan) January 4, 2021

Here's Some of Her 'Influential' Achievements:

Deepika Padukone became the second Indian actress to feature in TIME’s ‘100 Most Influential People in the World’ list in 2018! #HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/JGEabUroYE — Honeyglaze (@AceYoPedia) January 4, 2021

Here's One A-List Achievement:

Deepika Padukone became the first Indian celebrity who made it to the exclusive A-List area at London's Madame Tussauds museum. Usually, wax statues of Bollywood stars have a separate enclosure that's in the dedicated Bollywood section.#HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/inGUUf4KnJ — Honeyglaze (@AceYoPedia) January 4, 2021

Deepika, after her very successful debut in the industry, went on to become one of the top actresses of the country. In fact, she has also carved a space for herself in Hollywood. Here's wishing Deepika a happy and content birthday. May she continue to entertain us like she has until now and also make India proud!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2021 09:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).