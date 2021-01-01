Actress Deepika Padukone sure had all of our attention when she deleted all of her social media posts - Instagram and Twitter. While were were left wondering if this was the work of some hackers, turns out it was all Deepika. The lady deleted all of her posts to announce the unveiling of her audio diary series where we will all get to hear Deepika's kahaani in her own zubaani. Deepika Padukone’s Instagram Posts Goes Missing and We Are Confused if It’s Publicity Stunt or a Cyber Crime Attack.

Deepika's first post of 2021 and now her social media is the announcement of her audio diary where she says, "2020 was a year of uncertainty for everybody. But for me, it was also about gratitude and about being present." Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Neetu Kapoor Gear Up To Welcome New Year 2021! Trio Can’t Stop Smiling As They Pose For A Cute Selfie.

Check Out Her Post Below:

"As for 2021, all I can wish for, for myself and everyone around me is good health and peace of mind for everyone. Happy New Year," Deepika said in her soothing voice. While we will for sure miss the glam pictures of the Bollywood beauty, looks like 2021 will see the actress turn a new leaf!

