Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh returned from their Ranthambore trip on Saturday( Jan 2), but pictures and videos of the pair enjoying the tiger safari in a jeep is all over the internet. It was before the New Year's when DeepVeer flew to Rajasthan for a mini-vacation. The couple had joined Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's family where they all spent a gala time amid the mother nature. All that being said, a few photos of Deepika-Ranveer from Ranthambore National Park has gone viral. Ranveer Singh Shares First Picture Of 2021 On Instagram And It Is From His Trip To Ranthambore!

In the pics, we can see the Deepika-Ranveer interacting with the tour guide and adding onto their knowledge about the jungle. Talking about their fashion, the two wore loads of winter clothes that included woollen outfits, trench coats, muffler, masks and more. The photos out also sees Deepika's parents, Prakash and Ujjala Padukone, and sister Anisha. This Pic Of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor With Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh From Their Ranthambore Trip Goes Viral.

Check Out The Pics Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARABIC FAN PAGE (@deepikapadukone_arabfc)

Deepika-Ranveer Also Spotted A Tiger!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone|FAN ACCOUNT🇩🇪 (@deepikapadukoneefp)

Here's A Picture of DeepVeer and Ranbir-Alia With Fans!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RK ( Smart_People’s_Choice )🌟 (@ranbir__kapoor82)

Earlier a few reports hinted that Ranbir and Alia are getting engaged in Rajasthan. However, later uncle Randhir Kapoor denied the speculations and said, "It is not true. If Ranbir and Alia were to get engaged today, my family and I would have also been there with them. Ranbir, Alia and Neetu have gone there for holidays and to bring in the new year. The news of their engagement is incorrect," he had told to The Indian Express.

Indeed, it is really fantastic to see lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt as well as Deepika, Ranveer spending time together and in a single frame. Stay tuned!

