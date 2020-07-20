Looks like the nepotism debate in Bollywood, that was started by the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, will not be ending anytime soon. With industry folk lashing out against the disparity they face because of star kids, every single outsider who has been wronged by the industry has now been lashing out. Take for instance Calling Sehmat writer Harinder Sikka. The writer has now gone on to reveal in a Republic debate that Meghna Gulzar wanted all the laurels of Raazi for herself and hence, got him thrown out of the Jaipur Literature Festival and Filmfare Awards where he was scheduled to get the award for Best Story for Raazi and even got his book launch delayed. Alia Bhatt’s Raazi: Did You Know Real – Life ‘Sehmat’ Died in April 2018?.

In an explosive interview, Harinder was quoted as saying, "I wrote Raazi and this is proof against my name by (Meghna) Gulzar. It was written to me by the Jaipur Literature Festival. I was removed from everything, from Filmfare, my book was not allowed to be launched by Gulzar in person. You want me read out this email where Jaipur Literature Festival head says, ‘In my 35 years of career, I have never seen anybody bulldozing to remove one person.’ In this particular case, Gulzar is the case in point." Chhapaak Director Meghna Gulzar On Deepika Padukone's JNU Visit: 'We Have To Be Able To Separate Between The Personal And Professional'.

Check Out The Interview Below:

Now this is indeed SHOCKING if true as I always believed #MeghnaGulzar is one of the finest Director & A sorted human being! If @sikka_harinder’s claim to be believed there was an injustice to him during #Raazi as he was an outsider.He has pointed out on #BollywoodLobby as well🙄 pic.twitter.com/vUrm0Ek05o — Prateek R Dubey (@PRDMovieReviews) July 19, 2020

In the video, he also revealed, "My book was tried to be delayed? Why? Every credit must go to Meghna Gulzar. First Jaipur Literature Festival, then the Filmfare Awards. The best original screenplay award was to be given to me but it was removed, it was given to some film by the name Andhadhun which was a copy of a French book because I was to be removed. It is not the only one, what did Meghna do further! Chhapaak. She took away that poor writer – the lawyer in Delhi, her credit away. Ask Ravi Tandon (Raveena Tandon’s father) about what happened. There is a history of mafia operating. I have nothing against nobody, it’s not my profession. This happens because I was an outsider." Kangana Ranaut 'Willing' to Return her Padma Shri Award if Her Claims About Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Don't Come True.

Harinder Sikka also went on to reveal in the video about how his production Nanak Shah Fakir in 2018, was not considered for the Oscars but some other industry insider's movie gained preference. "My film that was to go for Oscars – Nanak Shah Fakir was not allowed to be gone because someone came from Bollywood and said, ‘Oh he is an outsider, we were send our picture’. This is happening. If someone wants proof here it is (shows his email)," he concludes. At the time of filing this story, Meghna Gulzar is yet to respond to the allegations.

