Kangana Ranaut's war against nepotism in Bollywood will only end after she's able to erase its existence from the industry completely. The actress recently slammed the filmmakers in Bollywood for encouraging nepotism in the industry and also blamed them for Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide. She believed his death was a planned murder and even revealed details of how he faced pressure and rejection from Bollywood and the media. The actress released multiple videos accusing the stalwarts of nepotism and is even willing to return her Padma Shri award if her 'claims' about SSR's death aren't proved true. Kangana Ranaut Slams Mukesh Bhatt for Saying 'Sushant Singh Rajput was Heading Parveen Babi Way'.

Kangana in her recent interaction with Republic TV said she'd return her Padma Shri if she's not able to prove any of her recent claims. "They (Mumbai Police) summoned me, and I asked them, that I'm in Manali, that you can send somebody to take my statement, but I have not received anything after that. I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can't testify, which I can't prove, and which is not in the public domain, I will return my Padma Shri. I don't deserve it. I am not that person who will go on record (to make such statements), and everything that I have said is in the public domain," she said.

Going further, she said, "Tomorrow, needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker will get up and say that they love this industry. I am only saying if you love this industry and if you love Karan Johar, then why are you not getting work like Alia or Ananya? Their whole existence is proof of nepotism. There will be articles that will make me look like a mad person after this, I know." Kangana Ranaut's Team Responds to Pooja Bhatt’s Tweet of Launching the Queen Actress Under Her Home Banner.

While Sushant't girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty had earlier written to Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to initiate a CBI enquiry in his suicide case, Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh has quashed all the possibilities saying it's not needed in here. Mumbai Police, meanwhile, are about to wrap their investigation as they didn't find anything 'sensational'.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2020 01:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).