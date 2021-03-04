Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh's wife and actress, Hazel Keech has taken a break from social media. The actress who celebrated her birthday on February 28, took to her Instagram and posted a note to inform one and all that she wants to detox herself from the digital world. She mentioned that her this decision might come as a shock to many, but she needs to do this for her own good. Well, we totally feel her, as don't we all need this break at some point in our lives. Hazel Keech Birthday: 8 Mushy Pictures of the B'Day Gal With Hubby Yuvraj Singh That Will Melt Your Heart!

She took to the gram and posted how her phone and she, are going on a break. "My phone and I are going on a break. I know this will come as a shock to most of you, but it's ok, sometimes we need this time apart to remember how to live as individuals rather than being completely dependent on each other," she wrote. Later, she also added how anyone who has her number can anytime call her. Aww!!! Hazel Keech Birthday Special: Style Is All About Simplicity and Elegance For This Light Eyed Beauty!

Check Out Her Post:

However, the last line of her post reads that she's in no hurry to come back on social media, and so we feel it is going to be a long break. Meanwhile, Hazel Keech is best known to star on Salman Khan's film Bodyguard where she played the role of Kareena Kapoor's BFF. Well, all we can say is, see you soon. Stay tuned!

