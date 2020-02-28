Hazel Keech Birthday Special: Style Is All About Simplicity and Elegance For This Light Eyed Beauty! 

Hazel Keech Birthday Special Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A couple that tied the knot a la a fancy fairytale was that of Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and model-actress Hazel Keech on November 30, 2016. The fairytale wedding shenanigan had spanned across locations like Chandigarh, Goa, and New Delhi and was marked by the presence of prominent A-listers of the Indian Cricket Team and the Bollywood fraternity. While we vividly recollect Hazel decked in absolutely stunning wedding fineries, the model-actress of British-Mauritian origin was a picture of sheer grandiose as she donned an opulent JJ Valaya customized multi-hued hand-embroidered lehenga with an embellished full-sleeved blouse. Hazel Keech may have had shorter innings in Bollywood but she keeps the grapevines abuzz with her shenanigans. A former model, Hazel usually styles herself and post her fairytale wedding to Indian skipper Yuvraj Singh, Hazel has taken to Indian ethnic ensembles with much gusto.

Here is a closer look.

Hazel Keech Birthday Special Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Styled by Leepakshi Ellawadi, Hazel opted for an ensemble by Varun Bahl Couture. Chunky jewellery, self-done makeup and textured wavy hair completed her look. Yuvraj Singh Shares Picture With Wife Hazel Keech on Wedding Anniversary.

Hazel Keech Birthday Special Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For the Isha Ambani - Anand Piramal wedding festivities, Hazel opted for a velvet ensemble by Dolly J. Jewelry by Raniwala, textured hair and subtle makeup with bold red lips completed her look.

Hazel Keech Birthday Special Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It was an intricately embroidered creation featuring a halter neck kurti teamed with a skirt and upped by a half updo, a handbag, defined eyes and pink lips for her friend's wedding.

Hazel Keech Birthday Special Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Diwali festivities saw Hazel go for a color-blocked lehenga featuring a one-shoulder blouse and dupatta. Statement earrings mangalsutra, pulled back wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her look.

Hazel Keech Birthday Special Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Styled by Leepakshi Ellawadi, Hazel wore a red embroidered Anarkali gown by Dolly J with jewelry from Curio Cottage. Subtle makeup, a clutch and pulled back hair completed her look. Euripides Medea: Hazel Keech Said ‘Yes’ to Ira Khan’s Script Proposal.

Hazel Keech Birthday Special Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A floral printed lehenga by Seema Khan was aptly complemented with an off-shoulder blouse and a pink dupatta. Minimal jewelry, subtle makeup and pulled back hair completed her look.

The actress has taken to her first love, theatre featuring in Euripides' Medea, a popular Greek tragedy from 431 B.C. Here's wishing her an immensely fulfilling Happy Birthday!