Bollywood and cricket are easily two of the most talked-about things in India. The craze behind them is infinite and just imagine what happens when the two come together. One such example is Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh’s marriage. As when the two announced that they are getting hitched, the Internet went crazy. The pair got married in November 2016 in a traditional ceremony in Chandigarh and are still going strong. Today (Feb 28), Hazel celebrates her birthday and what a better day to take a look at some of their romantic as well as aww-worthy pictures that’ll surely bring a smile to your face. Hazel Keech Birthday Special: Style Is All About Simplicity and Elegance For This Light Eyed Beauty!

From having a gala time in each other’s company as hubby and wife, supporting each other in tough times to even vacationing together, Yuvraj and Hazel were meant to be with one another. On the occasion of the model-turned-actress' birthday today, let’s check out some of the couple’s best photos on the internet. Amrita Arora Birthday Special: A Look at Her Fine Flamboyant Fashion Arsenal!

A Kissing Picture of the Two!

The Cosy Selfie!

Posers Ha!

That Grin On Their Face When They Are Together!

Awww-Dorable!

The Way He Holds Her Hand!

Throwback From The Pair's Maldives Vacation!

Made For Each Other!

Indeed, all the photos above can simply be termed as pure love. As a closer look at them and there’s an emotion attached to each moment they've cherished together.

Back in 2020, Hazel had gotten candid with HT and spoken in length about what she learnt from hubby dearest over the years. “The one major change in me that Yuvi has told me is patience. He, in the very beginning, had the most patience I had ever seen in a person, like patience with my insecurities, and times when I’d be emotional, and I’ve learnt that from him,” she had said. Aww!!

