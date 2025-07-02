After weeks of chaos and disappointment surrounding the casting updates of Hera Pheri 3, Paresh Rawal has finally confirmed his return to the iconic comedy franchise in its upcoming instalment. The joyous news comes weeks after the actor had announced his exit from the project, leaving fans and industry insiders shocked. In a recent podcast, Paresh Rawal addressed the controversy surrounding his departure from Hera Pheri 3 and also praised his co-stars Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty and director Priyadarshan. Now, Suniel Shetty has reacted to Paresh Rawal's return as Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the franchise. Paresh Rawal Confirms Return to ‘Hera Pheri 3’ After Controversial Exit, Actor Calls It ‘Creative Adjustment’ With Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Priyadarshan.

Suniel Shetty on Paresh Rawal’s Return in ‘Hera Pheri 3’

In a recent interview on a YouTube channel, Suniel Shetty, who plays Ghanshyam (Shyam) in Hera Pheri, reacted to the reports of Paresh Rawal's return to the iconic comedy franchise during a visit to Shirdi Sai Baba Temple. Talking about the development, the actor said, "Main bhi sun raha hoon ki fine-tuning ho chuki hai. Ab seedha release ke time baat karunga Hera Pheri 3 ke." (I have heard that they have done the fine-tuning. Now I will talk about Hera Pheri 3 during its release).

Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty Clicked at Mumbai Airport

Talking about the film, Suniel Shetty said, "Ye family ki film hai. Shayad wo ek film jaahaan aap sab milke ek saat dekh sakte ho. Agar ek baar aap TV chalu kar dete ho to uske baad aapko tension lene ki zarurat nahi hai, sharmaane ki zaroorat nahi hai. Aapko pata hai ki log sirf hasne hi hasne wale hai. Chupke TV ya mobile dekhne ki zaroorat nahi hai. Parivaar see chupane ki zaroorat nahi hai." (This is a family film. Perhaps the one where you can all watch together. Once you switch on the TV, there's no need to worry about anything or feel awkward. You know that people are only going to laugh. You don't need to secretly watch in on your TV or mobile, or hide it from your family). ‘There Are Three Heroes…’: Amid ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Controversy, Did Paresh Rawal Hint at His Return to Akshay Kumar–Priyadarshan’s Iconic Comedy Franchise?.

What Did Paresh Rawal Say About His Return in ‘Hera Pheri 3’

In a recent podcast with Himanshu Mehta, Paresh Rawal denied any controversy surrounding Hera Pheri 3 and said, "There's no controversy. I believe that when people have loved something so much, you have to be extra careful. It is our responsibility towards the audience. I was of the opinion that Sab saath me aayein, mehnat karein, aur kuch nahi. (Everyone should come together and work hard)."

