The exit of Paresh Rawal from Hera Pheri 3 shocked not just fans of the iconic franchise but also members of the film industry. The veteran actor, who portrayed the beloved character Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the first two films Hera Pheri (2000) and Phir Hera Pheri (2006) stepped away from the project on May 18. This was soon followed by legal action from his co-star Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films, which reportedly demanded INR 25 crore as compensation. Amid the controversy, the big questions remain: Will the film still be made? Could Paresh Rawal return? Or will the franchise go ahead with just the other two lead actors (Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty)? ‘Hera Pheri 3’: Paresh Rawal Did Not Shoot for the Film, Confirms Source Amid Allegations by Akshay Kumar’s Lawyer.

Paresh Rawal Back in ‘Hera Pheri 3’?

Amid the ongoing controversy and legal proceedings of Hera Pheri 3, Paresh Rawal has seemingly hinted at something through a recent social media post. On Tuesday (June 9), a fan took to X (formerly Twitter) and requested the actor to reconsider his decision to leave the franchise. The fan wrote, "Sir, please think once again to join the Hera Pheri movie. You are the hero of this movie." Responding to this, Rawal wrote, "No. There are three heroes in Hera Pheri."

But wait a minute, what does Paresh Rawal's comment really hint at? Does he mean the franchise will continue with someone else replacing him, or was he teasing a possible return? Well, fans are definitely hoping for the latter, and there’s no doubt about that.

Paresh Rawal Responds to Fan Asking Him To Return to ‘Hera Pheri 3’

NO … There are Three Heroes in Hera Pheri . 🙏❤️ https://t.co/k7naUD5jiC — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) June 9, 2025

Paresh Rawal Clarifies That His Exit From ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Wasn’t Due to Creative Differences

After Paresh Rawal first announced his exit from Hera Pheri 3, fans began to speculate whether the decision came due to some creative differences between the actor and the film's director, Priyadarshan. Denying this, Rawal wrote on his X handle, I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away was not due to creative differences. I reiterate that there are no creative disagreement with the filmmaker. I hold immense love, respect and faith in Mr Priyadarshan, the film director." ‘Hera Pheri 3’: Will Pankaj Tripathi Replace Paresh Rawal As Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan’s Iconic Comedy Franchise? ‘Criminal Justice’ Actor Reacts (Watch Video).

Despite all this, during a recent promotional event of Housefull 5, Akshay Kumar defended Paresh Rawal against hateful comments after his Hera Pheri 3 exit and urged respect for the actor. The Bollywood superstar also confirmed that legal proceedings are underway.

