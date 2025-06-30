Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has confirmed his return to Hera Pheri 3, putting an end to weeks of speculation and legal drama that shook up fans of the iconic comedy franchise. The actor, known for his unforgettable role as Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, said he is back on board and all is well with his co-stars, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. ‘There Are Three Heroes…’: Amid ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Controversy, Did Paresh Rawal Hint at His Return to Akshay Kumar–Priyadarshan’s Iconic Comedy Franchise?

In a recent interview on Himanshu Mehta’s podcast, Paresh addressed the entire situation, denying any controversy and calling it a “creative misalignment” that has now been resolved. “There’s no controversy,” he said. “When people love something this much, we as actors must be even more responsible. The audience has given us so much love, and we have to work hard and give back with the same sincerity.”

I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER . I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 18, 2025

From Rs 25 Crore Legal Clash to All Settled Now

However, things weren’t this smooth just a few weeks ago. In May 2025, Paresh had announced his exit from Hera Pheri 3 in a post on X (formerly Twitter), sending fans into a frenzy. What followed was even more dramatic—Akshay Kumar’s production company reportedly sued him for derailing the project and demanded INR 25 crore in damages. Paresh responded by returning INR 11 lakh—his signing amount—with interest, in an attempt to amicably close the matter. Despite the legal heat, Paresh now says all issues have been sorted. He laughed off the past drama and praised his long-standing bond with the team. “We just had to fine-tune ourselves. These are not strangers—we’re friends for many years. Akshay, Suniel, and Priyadarshan are all creative people,” he said. Fact Check: Did Paresh Rawal Leave ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Because Movie’s Crew Were Muslims? Here’s Truth Why Actor Exited Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty-Starrer!

Directed once again by Priyadarshan Hera Pheri 3 will bring back the original trio—Raju (Akshay Kumar), Shyam (Suniel Shetty), and Baburao (Paresh Rawal), whose comic chemistry has entertained fans since 2000. The first film and its 2006 sequel, Phir Hera Pheri have both become cult classics, still generating laughs decades later. Now, with the dust settled and the team reunited, Hera Pheri 3 promises a nostalgic yet fresh dose of laughter and fans couldn’t be more excited.

