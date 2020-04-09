Sara Ali Khan Shares Throwback ‘Knock Knock’ Video Featuring Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, and its Hilarious AF!

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Insta)

Bollywood babe, Sara Ali Khan seems to be making the best use of her quarantine time. As if you go through her recent posts on Instagram, they are super hilarious. The actress who is surviving on throwback pictures and videos has once again teased fans with an awesome sauce video featuring herself and Ibrahim Ali Khan. In the shared clip, we can see Sara making her brother laugh by playing the 'knock knock' game with him. The blast from the past video sees the sibling duo going LOL and trust us even you'll be unable to control your laughter. Sara Ali Khan Suggests Her Fans to Try Hula Hoop During COVID-19 Lockdown.

As per the video, the Kedarnath actress starts off by saying 'Knock knock' to her bro. To which Ibrahim replies, 'Who’s there?' 'Annie,' replies Sara. Ahead, her brother quizzes, 'Annie who?' 'Annie-thing you do I can do better than you,' answers Sara. This reply from her sister leaves Ibrahim in splits. What a superb way to kill quarantine! "Throwback to when you could... But for now #stayhome #staysafe and don’t go knocking," the actress captioned the post. Oo La La! Sara Ali Khan Is Boho Chic in a Riot of Neon Pink, Tulle, Ruffles, Glass Beads, Ghungroos and Silk!

Check Out The Video Below:

Sara who is currently under house arrest with her family due to nationwide lockdown is on a spree to entertain her fans. Well, that's indeed sweet of her to do so for Insta fam. Earlier, the actress had told her fans to be safe amid the crisis. She wrote, "Throwback to when you could. But for now stay home, stay safe and don't go knocking." Stay tuned!