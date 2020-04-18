Money Heist: From Shah Rukh Khan to Tara Sutaria, Actors We Want To See As The Cast If The Netflix Show Gets Remade in Bollywood

Netflix's popular Spanish series Money Heist, originally called as La Casa de Papel, is in quite a buzz these days for all the right reasons. The most-watched Netflix show in India has gained its fanbase in quick time and the immense love for the Spanish show is pretty much evident on social media nowadays. The reason could be the show's well-written characters that stay with us long after the show ends, enhanced by the great casting. The Professor as the Mastermind of the Robbery, Raquel, Tokyo, Berlin, Moscow, Nairobi and many more have endeared themselves to the fans in the course of four season. Ayushmann Khurrana or Kartik Aaryan – Who Pulled Off The Professor Look From Money Heist Better? Vote Now!
Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment has the official rights of the show and King Khan might even announce a movie based on Netflix's show but it is too soon to arrive at the conclusion. For Money Heist fans in India, let's take a look at who would play whom if if the show was ever made in Bollywood. PSG Star Neymar’s Cameo in Netflix’s Money Heist with the Professor and Berlin Is an Easter Egg You Could Have Missed (Watch Video)
Shah Rukh Khan as the Profesor
The lead character of The Profesor is tailor-made for Shah Rukh Khan and I couldn't see anyone else playing this geeky but brilliant mastermind who manages the heist perfectly.
Ileana D'Cruz as Tokio
Ileana D'Cruz as my favourite character Tokio couldn't be a better casting tbh. She is best equipped to replace the bold, attractive super hot diva Ursula Corbero and she would do justice to her character for sure.
Radhika Apte as Nairobi
No-nonsense Nairobi is one hell of a character from Money Heist. She yells and screams at his team-mates and gets soft when it is the need of an hour, also a badass mother too. Radhika Apte could play the hell out of her in the remake.
Rio as Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan as Rio is a perfect one to play a young charming boy in the gang who is good with the computers and hacking. His chemistry with Ileana D'Cruz (after Main Tera Hero) would set fire on-screen is what I am visualising right now.
Saif Ali Khan as Berlin
Another favourite character of mine is Money Heist's Berlin who is a true charmer by all means, but also a complete psychopath. Two contradicting traits that can easily be played into one by our very own Nawab of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan.
Kareena Kapoor as Raquel
The Profesor's love interest and a cop chasing the mastermind in the first season, Raquel can be played by Kareena Kapoor which is a perfect role for Bebo. I'll also be excited to see her chemistry with SRK once again.
Aditya Roy Kapur as Denver
Aditya Roy Kapur makes for a perfect Denver considering the characteristics of our young angry lad in the Netflix Series. Denver is innocent, charming, honest and has a bad temper and Aditya is well equipped to play this character after seeing him going crazy in Malang.
Kangana Ranaut as Mónica Gaztambide
Monica Gaztambite, A Banker who falls in love with a Robber with some iota of doubt being a Stockholm Syndrome victim. Well, who can play this character better than Kangana Ranaut and her chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapur would be something novel to catch on-screen.
Rishi Kapoor as Moscow
Rishi Kapoor as Denver's caring father Moscow, a pivotal character from the show could be a great choice. Rishi would perform those emotional scenes at an easy and would be to easy to outplay the light-hearted moments as well.
Manoj Bajpayee as Arturo
The most irritating negative character of the decade Arturo Roman must be played by Manoj Bajpayee who would do justice to this creepy character. We have seen Manoj essaying negative roles quite well in the past.
Fardeen Khan as Palermo
Fardeen Khan's similarity with Palermo played by Rodrigo De la Serna gives us some brownie points for sure. Fardeen can step in this smart ass gay character pretty well and would make for an ideal member of the gang.
Richa Chadha as Alicia
Alicia Is In Charge of The Bank of Spain Heist as Government's negotiator to deal with the Heist gang. A pregnant lady so calm and composed that she anticipated the heist so well tactfully. Richa Chadha will slay this major character undoubtedly
Sanjay Dutt as Helsinki
Helsinki is a kind-hearted character from the show absolutely rock-like from outside like a beast but soft like a caring mother from the inside. Sanjay Dutt will outplay this character if given a chance.
Alison Parker as Tara Sutaria
A Rich brat school girl in Money Heist season 1 Alison Parker had all our attention with her pretty looks and Tara Sutaria would easily fit into the role.
Mukesh Rishi as Marsella
Marsella is Profesor's right hand and does crucial tasks to get the heist rolling. A tall beast-like man can only be Mukesh Rishi who would love to follow Shah Rukh Khan's instructions on-screen.
Kabir Bedi as Bogotá
Kabir Bedi as Bogotá matches the resemblance and looks of the Spanish actor somehow.
Dharmendra as Bank of Spain Governor
Governor of Bank of Spain was an Intellectual old man with principles and Dharam Paji is the right person to pull off this role on-screen.
Vidyut Jammwal as Gandia
A Determined Bodyguard of the Governor of Bank of Spain who is an Assassin by true Means. Gandia is the one hell of a character who gave Heist Members a pain in their a$$ and Vidyut Jammwal could easily fulfill the physical requirements of the role.
Arshad Warsi as Angel
Angel is Raquel's close friend who admits his feelings for her too. A sharp investigative officer who is the first person to find out about the Profesor. Arshad Warsi as Angel can be a cool casting.
Prieto as Naseeruddin Shah
Prieto is a senior officer in the cop's team who takes over after Raquel and has his own style of dealing with the Heist gang. Prieto is someone who doesn't takes suggestions and a man who works all by himself. How about Naseeruddin Shah to play this role in the Bollywood version?
Jackie Shroff as Coronel Tamayo
Coronel Tamayo Is the Officer In Charge who seems like a no-nonsense officer appointed to break down the heist. Tamayo can be played well by Jackie Shroff.
Money Heist Season 4 was released on April 3 2020. The first season of the Spanish show came in 2017 that followed the robbery of Royal Mint of Spain in Madrid by eight robbers, who are code-named after cities. Season 3 and 4 was about the robbery of Royal Bank of Spain.