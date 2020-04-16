Ayushmann Khurrana or Kartik Aaryan - Who Pulled Off The Professor Look From Money Heist Better? Vote Now!

Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

One thing that is keeping everyone occupied amid this quarantine is the Netflix show Money Heist. The show released its fourth season recently and given that the lockdown has forced everyone to stay at home, we bet you have already been binging on this show and have probably even come up with a dance routine to "Bella Ciao". What's amazing is that this Spanish show has also found fans in Bollywood and while we knew that Shah Rukh Khan is a big fan of this series, recently Ayushmann Khurrana also professed his love for the show and even suggested that he would love to play a character like The Professor someday.

Ayushmann had taken to Instagram to post a video where he was seen playing a piano cover to "Bella Ciao" and while the music was amazing, we couldn't help but stare his 'Professor' inspired look and marvel at it. Now another actor took to the photo-sharing app with a similar look to the Money Heist character and it is none other than Kartik Aaryan. The actor shared a picture flaunting his quarantine beard and wore glasses similar to The Professor. Money Heist 4: Twitterati Say Álex Pina’s Crime Drama on Netflix Exceeds Expectations!

Check Out Ayushmann Khurrana's Post Here:

Check Out Kartik Aaryan's Look Here:

We have to say both the actors look extremely good and given their amazing acting talents, could definitely pull off a role like the Money Heist character. While we can't choose, it'll be nice to know who you think is more suitable to be The Professor in a hypothetical Money Heist Hindi remake. Vote and tell us!