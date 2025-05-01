Ajith Kumar, born on May 1, 1971, in Secunderabad, is currently in a stage of his career where critics and negative reviews no longer influence his box office standing. Releasing one or two films annually, Ajith recently delivered an understated thriller in Vidaamuyarchi and followed it up with a blockbuster gangster entertainer, Good Bad Ugly. Regardless of commercial performance, “Thala”, as he is fondly known, often takes extended breaks to spend quality time with his family, indulge in formula racing, and impress fans with his speed both on and off the track. Ajith Kumar Birthday Special: 9 Throwback Pictures of the Star That Will Leave You Amazed!

Throughout his career, Ajith has faced criticism for avoiding experimental roles. It's true he often gravitates towards mass-oriented characters, largely to cater to his vast fanbase. However, those familiar with his filmography will recognise his willingness to embrace variety, even within mainstream cinema.

As Ajith turns 54, let’s revisit seven films from the past two decades in which the superstar stepped beyond his mass-hero image.

Asoka

Shah Rukh Khan and Ajith in Asoka

Let’s begin with Ajith’s only foray into Bollywood - and into historical drama. In this Santosh Sivan-directed film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith played Prince Susima, the scheming, jealous stepbrother of Asoka, who wants him dead. It remains one of the few times Ajith took on a negative role without the cushion of a double-role contrast - unlike the next film on this list. From Shah Rukh Khan in Asoka to Salman Khan in Tubelight, 15 Times Popular Stars Were Miscast in Movies That Came Out This Century.

Vaalee

Ajith in Vaalee

In this gripping thriller featuring some terrific songs, Ajith plays twins — one of whom is a mute stalker lusting after his trusting brother’s wife. Disturbing, yes - but an undeniably bold performance early in his career.

Varalaru

Ajith in Varalaru

Ajith’s prowess as a performer is cemented in Varalaru, where he takes on a complex triple role, including that of an effeminate classical dancer and a remorseless killer. His performance won him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor, and deservedly so.

Kandukondain Kandukondain

Tabu and Ajith in Kandukondain Kandukondain

Before his mass-hero era, Ajith gave some memorable romantic performances. We’ve picked this Rajeev Menon film because it’s one of the rare occasions where Ajith was part of a romantic storyline within a richly layered ensemble cast. Ajith Kumar Receives Padma Bhushan From President Droupadi Murmu for Contributions to Cinema and Sports (Watch Video).

Mankatha

Ajith in Mankatha

Ajith has played grey characters before, but in Mankatha, he was unapologetically villainous. As a manipulative schemer with no moral compass, he breaks hearts and bodies alike, all while delivering punchlines with flair in this Venkat Prabhu directorial. It’s one of his most entertaining anti-hero roles. In Good Bad Ugly, even though he was in a positive role, the flamboyance we saw in Mankatha was evident in his performance here.

Yennai Arindhaal

Ajith in Yennai Arindhaal

In Gautham Menon’s blockbuster, Ajith plays a righteous police officer who is also a devoted single father. Some of the most memorable moments in the film come from his portrayal of a protective and emotionally resonant father figure - a side of Ajith not often seen in his action-heavy roles.

Vidaamuyarchi

Ajith in Vidaamuyarchi

Magizh Thirumeni's road thriller features several action scenes, yet it's a very unusual Ajith movie. The usual swagger we see in his action movies is missing here, as Ajith plays his part in an understated manner, portraying a common man caught in a perilous situation and forced to become a saviour for his estranged wife, played by Trisha Krishnan.

