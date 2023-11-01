Ileana D’Cruz is a versatile actress, popularly known for her works in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films. The beauty can play a wide range of characters with ease. Ileana, who turns a year older today, has won hearts over the years with her effortless acting style. Kick, Julayi, Nanban, Barfi!, Rustom are among her popular projects. Apart from her acting, she is also known for her impeccable dance skills. Some of the films that she has starred in have had hit dance tracks. She has even featured in some of the hit music videos. Be it a peppy or a romantic song, those tracks have left the audience impressed. Ileana D’Cruz Birthday: From Sharp Pantsuits to Flowy Dresses, Her Closet Has the Best of Everything (View Pics).

Ileana D’Cruz is known for her incredible dance moves. She has performed some of the most popular dance numbers of recent years. She has wowed audiences with her moves in the songs “Sab Gazab”, “Hawa Hawa” and many more. One just can’t stop praising her energy, her moves and her overall confidence. On the occasion of her birthday today, here’s looking at the Bollywood beauty’s popular dance numbers. Birthday Girl Ileana D'Cruz Is Too Hot to Handle in These Instagram Pictures!

Sab Gazab

It is a music video featuring Ileana D’Cruz alongside Goldkartz and Badshah. The actress’ fashionable avatars and sexy moves were lauded by fans. It is indeed a groovy number composed by Hiten.

Hawa Hawa

Ileana D’Cruz and Arjun Kapoor danced their hearts out in this catchy and upbeat dance track from the film Mubarakan. The song is crooned by Mika Singh and Prakriti Kakar

Besharmi Ki Height

Varun Dhawan and Ileana D’Cruz scorched the screens with their sizzling chemistry in this song from the film Main Tera Hero. This grooving number has been composed by the popular duo Sajid-Wajid.

Pheli Dafa

The music video featuring Ileana D’Cruz is a beautiful and emotional song that perfectly captures the feeling of new love. Crooned and composed by Atif Aslam, the romantic ballad showcases Ileana and Atif’s adorable chemistry and even offers glimpse of picturesque locales.

Dekha Hazaro Dafaa

This song from Rustom, picturised on the lead pair Akshay Kumar and Ileana D’Cruz, is full of stunning visuals and romantic moments. The soothing melody is crooned by Arijit Singh and Palak Muchhal.

Ileana D’Cruz’s dance skills are evident in her films and music videos. Apart from winning hearts in reel, she has even garnered attention with her performances at several award shows and other events. Here’s wishing the gorgeous Ileana a very happy birthday and a phenomenal year ahead!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2023 08:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).