Ileana D’Cruz shares her birthday with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and celebrates it on November 1. The Baadshaho actress who marked her Bollywood debut with Ranbir Kapoor’s Barfi has come a long way ever since. While she has previously worked down south, today she’s more focused on B-town and continues to explore the industry with her multiple releases. A fashionista who’s eager to set the ball rolling, her closet is a delightful mix of everything that’s pretty and powerful. Ileana D’Cruz Flaunts Her Tanned Skin as She Sports a Yellow Bikini in a Recent Beach Outing.
Ileana D’Cruz has a rather sharp sense of dressing. She lover her pantsuits and is equally game for elegant maxi dresses. She likes fuss-free fashion and simplicity wins the game for her. While her red carpet fashion is all about being glamorous, her casual, street style is all about having a messy bun and a pair of boyfriend jeans with a t-shirt. We root for her appearances and all have been stellar so far. Don’t believe us? Check out some of her most stylish ones below. Ileana D’Cruz: I’m Hungrier Now for Work Than When I Started Out.
Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull with Abhishek Bachchan. She played the role of an investigative journalist based on a real-life character. She’ll be next seen with Randeep Hooda in Unfair and Lovely, a comedy that revolves around the subject of Indians’ obsession with fair skin.
