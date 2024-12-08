Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who was recently seen in the streaming movie Ae Watan Mere Watan, is celebrating the birthday of her grandmother, Sharmila Tagore. On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared an array of pictures and videos from the birthday celebrations. The pictures and videos feature the members of the extended Pataudi family. ‘Just The Best’: Kareena Kapoor Khan Drops the Coolest Birthday Wish For Mother-in-Law Sharmila Tagore on Insta (See Photos).

Bollywood actor and Sara’s father, Saif Ali Khan, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, actor Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan and others. One video also shows Sharmila Tagore blowing the candles on her cake. Earlier, Sara celebrated 6 years of the release of her debut movie Kedarnath, as she took to her Instagram, and shared a video featuring a collection of clips of the movie and its BTS. She wrote in the caption, “6 years of Kedarnath. Sometimes it feels like just yesterday and sometimes it feels like a lifetime away… Jai Bholenath. Thank you for making me me. And thank you for giving me a lifetime of memories”.

Inside Sharmila Tagore’s 80th Birthday Celebrations

Kedarnath marked Sara’s debut in Bollywood and starred her opposite the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The disaster film is based on the 2013 flash floods in Uttarakhand and tells an inter-faith love story between a wealthy Hindu Brahmin girl whose family owns a lodge and shops near the historic Kedarnath Temple in the Uttarakhand mountains and a Muslim boy who is a 'pithoo' (porter) working in the same vicinity. The film was written and directed by Abhishek Kapoor, who is known for Rock On!! and Kai Po Che!. Sharmila Tagore Birthday Special: When the Legendary Actress Broke Stereotypes by Sporting Bikini in Film and on Magazine Cover!.

While Sara went on to struggle at the box office after the success of Kedarnath, SSR went on to do the critically acclaimed Sonchiriya, the box-office hit and the National Award-winning movie Chhichhore, and the streaming disaster Drive before he was found dead at his house in Mumbai during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

