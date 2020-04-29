Irrfan Khan’s Demise: ‘Amma Has Come to Take Me’, The Actor’s Last Words Will Make Your Eyes Well Up

Irrfan Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood actor, Irrfan Khan who is known to be one of the finest actors of Indian cinema passed away at the age of 53 on April 29, 2020. The Angrezi Medium star who was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital died due to a rare type of cancer. From the time the news of his demise broke online, fans as well celebs have mourned and expressed how it's a big loss to the entertainment industry. Well, Irrfan's acting talent was unmatchable as he has given a lot to the fraternity. All that being said, now as per a report in Bombay Times, Irrfan Khan's last words before saying goodbye to the world were emotional where he remembered his late mother. FYI, it was on Saturday, when Irrfan's mother, Saeeda Begum breathed her last at the age of 95. Irrfan Khan Demise: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Surbhi Chandna and More TV Celebs Mourn the Actor’s Death (View Tweets).

"Amma has come to take me." These were Irrfan's last words before dying. After reading those lines, it's like Khan knew that he will no longer survive and so he uttered the above words. So touching! Last seen on the celluloid, in Homi Adajania's, Angrezi Medium, the late actor's this release could not run much in the theatres due to the nationwide lockdown. The film had released on March 13, 2020. Irrfan Khan's Mother Passes Away at 95 Confirms Shoojit Sircar, Actor Cannot Fly Down To Jaipur Due To Lockdown.