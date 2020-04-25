Irrfan Khan's Mother Passes Away at 95 Confirms Shoojit Sircar, Actor Cannot Fly Down To Jaipur Due To Lockdown

Irrfan Khan (Photo Credits: Facebook)

It's an extremely sad day for Irrfan Khan and family. The actor's mother, Saeeda Begum passed away at the age of 95. She was staying in Jaipur during the last days. Piku director Shoojit Sircar, who is Irrfan's close friend, confirmed the news to spotboye.com. Irrfan flew off abroad soon after shooting for his previous film, Angrezi Medium. However, he cannot return to visit last tribute to his mother now due to the COVID-19 lockdown situation. Angrezi Medium: 10 Best Moments From Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Film That Are Bound to Win You Over .

The filmmaker who is right now in Kolkata, confirmed the news to the news portal saying, "It's very sad. I have yet to talk to him, though. I will be calling him." Irrfan is however not alone and has the company of his wife, Sutapa Sikdar as he stays outside India. Irrfan himself has been taking treatment for neuro-endocrine cancer for past some months now.

Recently, similar unfortunate situations where witnessed in the industry amid the coronavirus lockdown. Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty's father, Basantakumar Chakraborty passed away at the age of 95 in Mumbai. However, the actor could not reach to the city as he is currently stuck in Bangalore. On the other hand, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress, Sana Saeed also shared her sad experience of not being able to pay last visit to her father. She was away for an event in the US and could not be present for her late father's last rites. Coming back to Irrfan, we hope the family finds strength and support in this testing time.