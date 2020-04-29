Irrfan Khan Demise: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Surbhi Chandna and More TV Celebs Mourn the Actor’s Death (View Tweets)

(Photo Credits: Insta)

It’s the saddest day for Bollywood today as an acclaimed and versatile star, Irrfan Khan breathed his last on April 29, 2020, at the age of 53. It was just yesterday when news of the actor been admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital due to colon infection was confirmed by his spokesperson. And today, as soon as the news of Khan’s demise made it to the web, Bollywood celebs poured in condolences messages for the legend on Twitter. Even many TV celebs mourned the actor's death and expressed how it's a great loss to the entertainment industry. A Quiet Farewell: Irrfan Khan Laid To Rest in Versova Kabristan, Last Rites Performed By His Sons Ayan and Babil.

From Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rajeev Khandelwal, Akanksha Puri, Shehnaaz Gill, Divyanka Tripathi to many more, telly stars were saddened to hear the death news. These stars took to their respective social media handles and expressed their mind on Irrfan's demise. Irrfan Khan No More: Shah Rukh Khan Shares A Beautiful Tweet Mourning The Demise of His Billu Co-Star.

Sidharth Shukla:

Shocked to hear the demise of Irrfan Khan.. that’s a tragic loss to the ‘Artistic World'! How unpredictable is life! Rest In Peace!! — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 29, 2020

Rashami Desai:

This 💔 Hurts so bad.. Hardest Good Bye to you Sir.. A true Gem, most humble human and a most versatile A+ actor.. #RIP #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/R3XbWlYE9O — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) April 29, 2020

Rajeev Khandelwal:

A salute to your talent. A salute to your fight. You will continue to live in your work. #IrrfanKhan — Rajeev Khandelwal (@RK1610IsMe) April 29, 2020

Rithvik Dhanjani:

Vivek Dahiya:

With his creative genius he crafted a new path for himself and took the Indian cinema to another dimension. A huge loss for the industry, for all us. Gone too soon. #RIPIrrfanKhan — Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya08) April 29, 2020

Devoleena Bhattacharjee:

Divyanka Tripathi:

Can't believe that you are no more with us! We have lost our brightest star. #IrrfanKhan you have made sure that you won't be forgotten...ever!#RIP🙏 May your family have strength. https://t.co/xHVc2yl1WJ — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) April 29, 2020

Surbhi Chandna:

How can one be prepared for this Shock.. Huge Loss to our Industry .. Irfan Sir You were a Legend and always will be. #RIPIrrfanKhan #wentawaytoosoon — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) April 29, 2020

After Irrfan's demise his family released an official statement that read, "It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it."

Reportedly, Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm this afternoon. The last rites were performed by his sons Babil and Ayan Khan. May his soul rest in peace. Stay tuned!