Babil Khan, son of late Bollywood star Irrfan remembers his father and says he still feels like he has gone for a long shoot, showing that the reality is still sinking in. Babil posted a throwback picture of Irrfan posing with a peacock on Instagram. The actor was all dressed up in a suit and sunglasses. He is seen smiling at the peacock. Irrfan Khan’s Wife Sutapa Sikdar Shares Memory with Late Actor Celebrating Diwali Ages Ago (View Post)

For the caption, Babil first wrote poetry in Hindi: "Rooh bankar milunga usko aasmanon mein kahin. Pyaar dharti par farishte se kiya nahi jaata." He then added: "I still feel like you've gone for a long shoot, a long schedule underwater and you'll come back to me, to the surface again." Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Shares His Fondest of Memory When Late Father Saw Him Perform on Stage for the First Time

Check Out Babil Khan's Instagram Post Below:

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

Irrfan breathed his last in Mumbai on April 29 after battling colon cancer for months. Recently, on the actor's six-month death anniversary, Babil had shared a throwback picture with Irrfan and had written: "2 man squad."

