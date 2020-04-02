Is Britney Spears' Toxic Inspired From This Popular Kamal Haasan Song? (Watch Video)

Britney Spears' Toxic And Tere Mere Beech Mein (Photo Credit: Youtube)

It's amazing how some people are so good at explaining certain things that leave you baffled. For example, this explanation by Insider shows how two different portions of Tere Mere Beech Mein's composition from Ek Duuje Ke Liye were merged to come up with Britney Spear's famous hook music for Toxic. No, we aren't kidding and when you watch the video you will realise, they are quite convinced about it. The video explicitly explains where exactly the cut was made and where it was tied together to form a melody. You all remember the sequence which immediately tells you what song it is and that particular portion is apparently derived from Tere Mere Beech Mein. This Dog Accidentally Howled Like Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’ Tune and Twitter Is Going Crazy! Watch Funny Video

We are pretty sure you have started to look at this Ek Duuje Ke Liye gem in a new light now. We did too. So without further ado, here's the video explanation.

The high-pitched strings in "Toxic"'s famous hook are actually sampled from a '80s Bollywood musical pic.twitter.com/edOi13JAbo — Voices of Color (@vocinsider) February 9, 2020

Now just check out both the songs here...

Here's Tere mere beech mei...

Now it could be purely coincidental or there is some truth to Insider's tale. But it definitely gave us a lot to think about. What do you think?